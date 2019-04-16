June 6 is Hunger Awareness Day, and to honor this day, our goal is to raise $50,000 in the month of June, providing 18,000 meals for The Bridge — a homeless recovery center in Dallas that helps adults recover from homelessness.

As Dallas County’s only homeless recovery center, The Bridge provides both day and night shelter to adults experiencing homelessness. Each year, we care for and service 85% of the homeless population of Dallas County. Just last year, we served meals to over 5,900 individuals.

In addition to meals, The Bridge helps our guests with basic needs such as day shelter from the elements, hygiene kits, shower facilities, laundry services, a dog kennel for our guests’ dogs, and emergency medical services from on-site paramedics. We also offer intensive services such as one-on-one care management, and on-campus access to behavioral healthcare, physical healthcare, counseling, and housing placement services.

You can contribute to our goal of providing meals and essential services to our guests by becoming a fundraiser and encouraging people to join the cause, which will help bring in more donations! Help The Bridge today, and give someone else a better tomorrow.



www.bridgenorthtexas.org